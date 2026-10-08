Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to visit Manipur, lauds state's athletes

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to visit Manipur shortly to review sports-related works in the state, including at the National Sports University (NSU) in Imphal.

Mandaviya gave the assurance during a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at his official residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mandaviya appreciated the performance and contribution of Manipuri players at the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Khemchand congratulated Mandaviya on India's performance at the continental sporting event and highlighted the contribution of Manipuri athletes to Indian sport.

The Union minister is also expected to visit the National Sports University in Imphal, described by the state government as a landmark project and the country's first university dedicated to sports education.

Manipur CM flags multiple federations in sports

Khemchand also apprised Mandaviya of the difficulties faced by players due to the existence of two federations or governing bodies in several sports disciplines.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Sports Minister to address the issue, saying the existence of multiple federations for the same discipline creates difficulties and inconvenience for athletes.

Khemchand also highlighted the wider contribution of Manipuri players and athletes to Indian sport and sought continued support from the Centre for the state's sporting ecosystem.

Mandaviya's proposed visit is expected to provide an opportunity to review ongoing projects of the Union Sports Ministry in Manipur and assess the functioning of the National Sports University.