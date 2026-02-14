Sports unite Manipur youth amid ongoing ethnic tensions

In a state dealing with prolonged ethnic tensions and violence, sports are emerging as a powerful bridge of unity among the youth of Manipur. While divisions may persist off the field, playgrounds and training arenas are becoming spaces of togetherness, discipline, and shared ambition.

Across football grounds, boxing rings, and athletics tracks, young athletes from Meetei, Kuki, Naga, Meitei Pangal (Muslim), Tangkhul, Rongmei and other communities are training side by side. For them, sport has become more than recreation — it is therapy, purpose, and hope.

Coaches say that even during the most tense periods of unrest, local tournaments continued quietly in parts of the state. Many young people channelled their anxiety and frustration into training, finding stability through routine and teamwork.

A notable example of this spirit can be seen at the Sarita Boxing Academy in Mayang Imphal, founded by Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Laishram Sarita Devi. The academy houses around 103 students from various communities across the hills and valleys of Manipur. They live, eat, and train together without distinction.

“In sports, there is no difference of caste, religion, community or colour,” Sarita said, emphasising equality and unity among her students. She recalled that before the outbreak of violence, Kuki students also trained at the academy alongside others, reflecting the harmony that once prevailed.

The academy has recently expanded its facilities, adding an artificial football turf and training young footballers regularly. Plans are underway to introduce more sporting disciplines, reflecting growing interest among the youth.

As the situation in the state gradually stabilises, participation in sports is increasing. Grounds that once stood silent are regaining energy, and more young people are viewing sports not only as recreation but as a career path and a disciplined way of life.

In a region striving to rebuild trust, sports are quietly playing a vital role, creating teams out of individuals, fostering friendships across communities, and offering young people a constructive path forward.