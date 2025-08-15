Manipur’s squadron leader Rizwan Malik awarded Vir Chakra for bravery in Operation Sindoor

Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, son of Alhaj Hafizuddin and Alhajan Waheeda Rehman of Keikhu in Manipur's Imphal East district, has been awarded the Vir Chakra for his exemplary bravery and outstanding service during Operation Sindoor.

The gallantry award, one of India’s highest wartime honours, was conferred in recognition of his courage, decisive leadership, and dedication to duty in the face of grave danger.

Operation Sindoor, a high-stakes mission conducted by the Indian Air Force, demanded precise execution under hostile conditions.

Malik’s achievement has brought immense pride to Keikhu and the entire state of Manipur. Local residents, community leaders, and state officials have hailed him as an inspiration for the youth, emphasising that his courage reflects the indomitable spirit of the armed forces.

The recognition of Squadron Leader Malik with the Vir Chakra underscores the vital role of the people of Manipur in India’s defence services and serves as a reminder that acts of selflessness and bravery transcend geographical boundaries, uniting the nation in respect and gratitude.