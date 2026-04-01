Stalin accuses BJP of ''plotting'' to create violence in TN, similar to riots seen in Manipur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on April 1 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to create a Manipur-like violence situation in the state, but claimed that the alleged plan was successfully thwarted.

Addressing a DMK election rally in Tiruchirappalli ahead of the Assembly polls, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has remained free from caste riots, communal clashes, and prolonged violence such as that seen in Manipur.

Referring to the ethnic violence in Manipur, the DMK president said the northeastern state continues to suffer from unrest, and contrasted it with Tamil Nadu’s situation.

He alleged that the BJP had “schemed” to replicate a similar scenario in Tamil Nadu but asserted that the ruling DMK had outmanoeuvred such efforts.

Stalin did not provide specific details of the alleged plot but maintained that attempts to disturb peace in the state were stopped.

On welfare measures, the Chief Minister announced that if the DMK returns to power, women would receive an Rs 8,000 coupon to purchase home appliances of their choice from local shops. He also promised to double the monthly financial assistance for women to Rs 2,000 and increase aid for college-going students pursuing higher education from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month.