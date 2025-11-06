State's journalist body hits back at PUCL for ‘baseless and irresponsible’ report on Manipur conflict

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) has served a legal notice to the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), demanding the immediate withdrawal of a report that the journalists’ body described as defamatory, unverified, and damaging to its reputation. The union has also sought an unconditional public apology from PUCL.

The legal notice, prepared and issued by advocate Hijam Chandrakumar who also serves as a member of the Media Legal Committee jointly constituted by AMWJU and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) asserts that PUCL’s recent publication on “media testimonies” related to the Manipur conflict contains several false and malicious statements.

According to AMWJU, the report accuses the journalists’ union of acting as “Godi media,” insinuates its involvement in coercion and threats against journalists, misrepresents its membership framework, and irresponsibly uses communal expressions such as “Imphal-based Meitei media.” The report also alleges partisan coverage and exclusionary practices within the media community — claims that AMWJU has categorically denied.

In its legal response, AMWJU clarified that its membership criteria are governed strictly by its constitution, state and national laws, and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) guidelines. The union stated that its membership is open to all qualified working journalists employed by RNI-registered publications, irrespective of ethnicity or affiliation.

“The PUCL report is based entirely on unverified hearsay and was published without seeking AMWJU’s version, which violates the basic principles of natural justice,” the notice stated.

Advocate Chandrakumar further emphasized that the publication had “caused immense harm to the reputation and credibility that AMWJU has built over decades as a guardian of journalistic ethics and press freedom.”

He warned that if PUCL fails to withdraw its report and issue a public apology within 30 days, AMWJU will pursue both civil and criminal legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including defamation proceedings and a claim for damages.