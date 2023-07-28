Strongly rebutting the alleged outburst of N Biren Singh during the observance of Kargil Diwas, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills advised the Chief Minister to stop with his sabre-rattling remarks rather than do some introspection as to why the Kuki-Zo community had to be forced to clamour for total political and geographical separation from Manipur.

"It is him [Biren Singh] entirely to blame for the separation and none else", the CoTU stated.

CoTU also stated that Biren Singh's outburst during the observance of Kargil Diwas clearly testified that he has gone schizophrenic and senile, and he is no longer fit to be at the helm of the state's affairs.

CoTU stated that Biren Singh should have known better that it was not the Kuki-Zo community who were demanding political separation but the situation was forced upon us wherein it became impossible for us to live together with the Meitei as he and his cronies had unleashed one of the most savage and brutal attacks on us with innocent people being butchered in broad daylight, women were raped and molested with miscreants inciting the men folks to commit such horrendous crime, thousands of houses raged down and vandalized.

It continued that innocent studying in Imphal were pulled out of their rental houses and brutally murdered under the watchful eyes of him [Biren Singh] and his Meitei police forces.



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Rubbing salt into our already festering wounds, the CoTU stated that the miscreants in droves looted the houses that were left behind by the fleeing Kuki-Zo communities and took everything from valuable assets to amenities, utensils and not even sparing women's undergarments, while patients in both private and government hospitals were hunted and it was heart-rending that many patients in critical conditions were forced to shift to military camps where few have yielded their lives to god due to lack of treatment facilities.

What was even more disturbing was the CoTU's alleged involvement of police personnel and officers in the burning and ravaging of Kuki-Zo localities in Imphal and those villages located in the periphery of Imphal.

When even Ministers, MLAs and top bureaucrats including top-ranking police officers with full-proof security are no longer safe in Imphal Valley, what impressed Biren that the Kuki-Zo communities to ever return to Imphal Valley, the CoTU wondered.

The CoTU further stated that it was after the arrival of an imbecile and jingoistic CM in the form of N. Biren Singh who made the lives of the Kuki-Zo communities a living hell since the fateful evening of May 3, the Kuki-Zo people decided to up the ante with total separation from the Meiteis, politically and geographically.

In fact, it is Biren who should be blamed for forcing the Kuki-Zo communities to demand total separation, alleged CoTU.

It then said that how can we live with a community whose intent is the total annihilation of our people which can be substantiated by the fact that armed militias were formed with one objective that is, the annihilation of the Kuki-Zo communities and whose lynchpin was allegedly N Biren Singh and the titular king of Imphal valley Leishemba Sanajaoba.

It also alleged that to accomplish their sinister designs thousands and thousands of sophisticated weapons and ammunitions were gifted to both these militias with the full complicity of police officers and Biren Singh.

Imagine how a handful of the mob could just walk into IRB/MR battalions with hundreds of fully armed soldiers and walk away with thousands of weapons. Not an iota of resistance was seen in all the battalion headquarters where arms and ammunition were supposedly looted while all these weapons were used in the killing of our people and the burning of our villages and homes, it stated.

The ingrate Chief Minister N Biren Singh should have been grateful to the Kuki-Zo communities who had significantly contributed in his first innings as the CM as when there was an attempt to unseat him in 2019, it was three Kuki-Zo MLAs, namely, Ngamthang Haokip, Ginsuanhau, and Yamthong Haokip who came to salvage his chair.

In the 2022 election, it was the same community who voted overwhelmingly for the Biren-led BJP government with 10 out of 10 while it should also be noted that Letpao Haokip, who was the sitting Minister of Chandel AC who had to vacate his assembly constituency in favour of his concubine SS Olish who got elected with an overwhelming majority because the Kuki-Zo communities voted for her en masse.

Instead of being grateful he chose to annihilate us, the CoTU stated.

CoTU further stated that the viral video where two of our women folks were subjected to the worst humiliation ever known in the history of mankind came as no surprise because what does one expect when we have a sadistic CM with the audacity of having an immoral affair with the very sister of his concubine?

"How can women be safe with such a person at the helm", CoTU wondered.

CoTU then said that N. Biren Singh should be made to face a trial for all his crimes against humanity, and punished as per the laws of the land.