Manipur health minister Sapam Ranjan advised people to strictly follow Covid appropriate behavior in the wake of spread of new COVID variant in various countries.

He raised concern during annual project meeting on COVID-19 vaccination held on December 22 at Hotel Classic Grande Imphal East. The programme was organised by Church's Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), an organisation who played crucial role in COVID-19 vaccination delivery interior parts of the Manipur.

"Luckily there is no active case of COVID-19 in the state till yesterday and no new case was also detected. But people should not be in relaxed mood rather they should focus on following rules so that the state should bring back another phase of pandemic," he cautioned while explaining about rapid surge of COVID-19 in other countries.

He also said that launching of COVID-19 vaccination and providing two doses of vaccine shot free of cost can help control COVID-19 successfully in the country. As such people should never be reluctant to take the vaccine.

Stating about significance of health schemes like PMJAY, CMHT (Chief Ministergi Hakshel Gi Tengbang), he appealed people of the state to extend their best effort in spreading the benefit of the schemes so that benefit of the scheme reach to remotest corner of the state.

He expressed his gratitude to CASA for their proactive role in vaccinating COVID-19 in hill areas in the state where vaccination rate was too low due to vaccine hesitation.

State mission director, State Health Society, National Health Mission, Somorjit Ningombam who had attended the function as functional president said that even in India four cases of COVID-19 new variant was detected. People should be vigilant, alert and take proper precautionary measures.

It may be mentioned that according to reports of CASA published in their magazine, CASA's vaccination target population in Manipur from February 1 to December 14, 2022 was 57,202. Out of this, the overall achievement is 38,772.