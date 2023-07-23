Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila on July 23 expressed her anguish over the inhuman incident of strip-and-parade of two tribal women in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 4. She called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately and address the situation in her home state. The incident, which recently came to light through a viral video, has sparked nationwide condemnation.

The 51-year-old award-winning activist described the video as deeply disturbing and heartbreaking. The footage showed two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men, triggering outrage across the country. Following public outcry, the police have arrested six individuals in connection with the incident.

"It's clear that the state government in Manipur has failed totally. And when a state cannot control the situation, why is the Prime Minister silent? He should protect the people of Manipur. If he is concerned about the suffering of the people of Manipur, he must intervene... Like the people of Gujarat, the Manipuris also require his leadership," said Irom Sharmila.

The renowned 'Iron Lady' of Manipur, who had previously conducted a 16-year hunger strike demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), urged Chief Minister N Biren Singh to acknowledge his failure and apologize to the people. She called for a dialogue among the 60 MLAs to find solutions and put an end to the animosity between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Regarding the ban on internet services in the state to curb the spread of fake news and videos amid the ongoing ethnic violence, Sharmila expressed her reservations. She believed that the ban did not contribute to controlling violence and instead hindered the victims' access to justice and the apprehension of culprits.

Prime Minister Modi, after being accused of silence over the Manipur situation, condemned the incident of the strip parade a day after the video surfaced. However, Sharmila emphasized that justice must prevail and demanded the culprits be sentenced to life imprisonment with rigorous labor and without parole.

The state of Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence since May 3, resulting in more than 160 fatalities and numerous injuries. The turmoil emerged when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.