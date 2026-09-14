Student organisation DESAM backs DM University scholars’ hunger strike, seeks release of pending fellowships

Student organisation Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) on Monday, September 14, extended solidarity to research scholars of Dhanamanjuri University (DM University) who have launched a hunger strike demanding the release of their pending fellowships and stipends.

DESAM urged the Manipur government and DM University authorities to intervene immediately and release the pending fellowships without further delay.

The organisation said the scholars’ demand was “genuine, legitimate and academically justified”, noting that research involves expenses related to fieldwork, data collection, travel, books, equipment and other academic requirements.

“Fellowship is not a favour or charity; it is essential academic support that enables scholars to carry out their research with dignity and continuity,” DESAM said in its statement.

It also demanded financial assistance for research contingencies, publication expenses, participation in seminars and conferences, and other essential academic activities.

DESAM said the delay in fellowship disbursement had placed considerable financial pressure on research scholars and called for a regular, transparent and sustainable mechanism to ensure timely payment in the future.

The student organisation also appealed to the authorities to hold a meaningful dialogue with the protesting scholars and resolve their demands at the earliest.

“The academic future and well-being of Research Scholars must not be compromised due to the absence of timely financial support,” DESAM said.