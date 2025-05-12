A humanitarian rescue operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has safely evacuated 39 students from the increasingly tense Kashmir Valley.

Commandant N Ranbir Singh of 84 Bn CRPF described the mission as a critical intervention. According to Singh, the operation was a "humanitarian gesture [that] not only ensured their safety but also reinforced the trust and bond between the force and the citizens it serves."

The rescue was prompted by a social media appeal from Ksh Jabaskumar Singh, a student at SKAUST Sopore in Baramulla, Kashmir. Responding swiftly, Commandant N Ranbir Singh coordinated with the University Administration to evacuate students from multiple states.

The operation involved students from Manipur, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, and other regions. On May 10, students were evacuated from Pampore and brought to the 84 Bn CRPF Ramban camp, where, as Singh noted, they were provided "free accommodation, food and essential logistics."

By May 11, the students were safely transported to Jammu Railway Station, beginning their journeys home. Commandant Singh emphasised that the CRPF remains committed to "both operational excellence and humanitarian assistance."

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh publicly endorsed the effort, tweeting: "Well done CRPF Commandant N Ranbir Singh and others @crpfindia & security personnel to you all."