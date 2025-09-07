“Such a rushed trip is an insult”: Congress slams PM Modi’s likely Manipur visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Manipur on September 13, the Congress has criticised the trip, calling it a “non-visit” and an “insult” to residents who have awaited his arrival for over two years.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the purpose of the visit, pointing out that the Prime Minister is expected to spend just three hours in the state.

“The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours—yes just 3 hours—in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?” Ramesh said on X.

He added, “This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months,” and described the short trip as a demonstration of “callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur.”

The visit, if confirmed, would mark Modi’s first trip to the state since ethnic violence erupted between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023. The conflict has left over 260 people dead and displaced thousands.

The Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, whose term runs until 2027, remains under suspended animation.

Last week, Congress had described the Prime Minister’s potential visit as “too little too late,” highlighting the prolonged absence of central attention in the aftermath of the violence.