‘Such acts of violence have no place in our society’: Manipur CM condemns killing of lineman in Tamenglong

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on September 23 condemned the killing of 36-year-old Paokhongam Chongloi in Tamenglong district, who was shot dead while repairing a power line earlier in the day.

Chongloi, a resident of Wakotphai village, was reportedly working on a 33 KV power line when he was shot at around 4 am at Lasan village under Tamei police station.

“Such acts of violence have no place in our society,” Khemchand said in a post on X, expressing condolences to the bereaved family and praying for their strength and comfort.

The Chief Minister identified the incident as an attack by armed miscreants on Lasan, Songpibung and T Kholmun villages under Tamei police station.

A village authority has approached the police seeking registration of a Zero FIR and an investigation into the killing. The complaint alleged the involvement of NSCN-IM cadres and volunteers from Langka village. The allegation has not been independently established.

The officer-in-charge of Tamei police station said his team could not immediately reach the site and that Kangpokpi police had been asked to conduct a spot investigation and take necessary legal action.

The killing came amid fresh violence reported in Manipur’s hill districts on September 23.