‘Such an act of violence has no place’: Manipur CM Khemchand Singh condemns killing of 17-year-old Naga youth

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on September 21 condemned the killing of a 17-year-old Naga youth in Tamenglong district, calling the incident an act of violence against an innocent student.

The teenager, identified as NK Wiphenbou, was allegedly shot dead by suspected militants while travelling alone from Upper Nkou village towards Tamei town at around 10:30 am, police said. His body was later found by Naga village volunteers along a narrow path between Upper Takou and Tamah (Malek).

Reacting to the killing, Khemchand said the incident had "no place in our society" and expressed condolences to the victim's family.

"I strongly condemn the killing of Mr NK Wiphenbou... by armed miscreants between Upper Takou and Tamah (Malek) today," the chief minister said in a Facebook post.

"Such an act of violence against an innocent student has no place in our society," he added, praying for strength and comfort for the bereaved family.

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also condemned the killing, saying the state "cannot continue to lose innocent lives to this endless cycle of violence".

"The authorities must act decisively, establish accountability and bring those responsible to justice without delay," Biren Singh said in a social media post.

Naga People's Front legislator and senior Naga leader Awangbou Newmai described the killing as "cowardly" and "heinous acts of terrorism" targeting civilians.

"Such barbaric violence has no justification and no place in a civilised society," Newmai said in a statement.

Newmai said Wiphenbou was travelling to Tamei to purchase essential items for his family when he was allegedly gunned down. He also conveyed his condolences to the victim's family.

The killing comes amid continuing tensions and violence between Naga and Kuki communities in parts of Manipur. According to officials, more than 40 people have been killed since clashes between the two communities began in February.

Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Noney, Ukhrul and Kamjong have remained among the districts most affected by the violence.