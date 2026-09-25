‘Such attacks are not new’: Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh flags security concerns after four Naga civilians killed

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has expressed concern over the reported killing of four Tangkhul Naga civilians near Pilong village in Kamjong district, close to the Myanmar border.

Reacting to the incident, Singh said the deaths were “deeply a matter of grave concern” and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The four deceased have been identified as Phami Jajo, Ningthem Kashak, Betterson Jajo and Vareishim Jajo. According to Singh, Phami and Vareishim were father and son. He also expressed concern for Akhan Kaping of Ukhrul, who reportedly survived the attack.

“Such attacks and incidents of violence originating from across the border are not new,” Singh said, calling for tighter security along the India-Myanmar border.

He said border guarding must be “professional, vigilant and strengthened”, with security personnel effectively deployed along the actual border line. Singh cited security arrangements along parts of the India-Bangladesh border in Assam, West Bengal and Tripura as an example.

“The Government of India must accord greater attention to the Indo-Myanmar border,” he said, particularly in view of the ongoing conflict between Myanmar's military authorities and armed resistance groups.

The reported killings took place on September 24 near Pilong village. Residents and local sources alleged that armed men from across the Myanmar border entered the area and opened fire on five people, killing four. One person reportedly escaped and alerted villagers and local authorities.

A police team was sent to the remote area after authorities received information about the alleged killings. However, police had not confirmed the incident till Thursday evening.

Pilong is located around 34 km from the Kamjong district headquarters, near the international border with Myanmar. The reported site of the attack is said to be between border pillars 91 and 93.

Local sources have alleged that cadres of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and armed Kuki groups were involved in the attack. The allegation has not been independently verified.

The four deceased were reportedly from Kangpat Khullen and Zingsui villages.

Following the incident, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) announced a total shutdown across its jurisdiction in protest against the alleged killings.

Singh offered his “deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and the people of the affected villages” and said, “May the departed souls rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this difficult hour.”