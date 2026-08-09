Support CM Khemchand’s efforts to restore peace in Manipur: MP Sharda Devi

BJP Manipur president and Rajya Sabha MP A Sharda Devi on Sunday, August 9 appealed to people across the state to support Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh’s efforts to restore peace and rebuild confidence among communities amid the prolonged ethnic tensions in the state.

Addressing a gathering during the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Imphal, Sharda Devi said the chief minister had been engaging with different communities and visiting areas across the state as part of the government’s efforts to advance peace and normalcy.

“The chief minister has been interacting with different communities across different parts of the state, including Kangpokpi and Senapati. This is part of the government’s policies and programmes. We must support the stand of the chief minister in his efforts to bring peace,” she said.

Sharda Devi’s remarks came a day after Khemchand Singh visited Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, where he announced that national highways in the state would be reopened and the Imphal-Guwahati bus service would resume for people from all communities.

The BJP state president urged people to refrain from negative perceptions and maintain confidence in the government’s initiatives aimed at restoring peace.

“I appeal to the people of Manipur to stay away from negative notions and have positive thoughts towards the efforts and undertakings of the government. The people must have confidence in the government’s efforts to bring peace in the state,” she said.

She also called upon citizens to communicate with the youth about India’s progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing the need to convey messages of national development and unity.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Sharda Devi appealed to people across Manipur to display the national flag at their homes.