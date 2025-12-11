Supreme Court grants bail to Manipur conspiracy accused after prolonged custody

A prolonged pre-trial detention of more than two-and-a-half years prompted the Supreme Court on December 11 to grant bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh, accused of links with Myanmar-based rebel groups and of conspiring to exploit Manipur’s ethnic unrest to wage war against India.

The bench of Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta highlighted the extended incarceration and the absence of any progress in the trial. The judges noted that co-accused in the case had already secured bail, stating that the court was “inclined to grant bail” given the circumstances and the time Singh has already spent in custody.

The decision overturns an April 2 ruling of the Delhi High Court, which had refused bail on grounds of flight risk and concerns that witnesses might be influenced amid what it described as the “volatile situation” in Manipur.

Singh was arrested in September 2023 after a vehicle carrying him and four others was intercepted in Manipur. Authorities alleged the group possessed weapons, some believed to be looted from a police armoury, and were wearing camouflage clothing at the time. The National Investigation Agency described the case as a “transnational conspiracy” involving Myanmar-based groups.

The Supreme Court, while allowing bail, said Singh must comply with conditions set by the trial court, and added that the order could be revisited if the accused is found delaying proceedings.

The NIA opposed the bail plea, arguing the allegations were grave and part of a wider cross-border plot. Singh’s defence countered that the conspiracy charge was unsupported by evidence and emphasised that the other accused had already been released.