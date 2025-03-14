Mizoram State Legal Services Authority on Friday organized a closing function on ‘Public Education on Environment Protection & Conservation Laws, Climate Change and Sustainable Practices’ at the Conference Hall of the Gauhati High Court, Aizawl Bench.

This programme was graced by two Supreme Court Judges- Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as guest of honours.



Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Judge, Supreme Court of India highlighted the importance of environment protection and stressed the importance of Chipko Movement, a non-violent environmental movement in India that began in the 1970s.

The movement's goal was to protect forests from deforestation and commercial logging. The name comes from the Hindi word chipko, which means "to hug" or "to embrace". Justice also stated that if each one of us take part and objects the destruction of our environment, this campaign would have a fruitful outcome.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge Supreme Court also addressed the gathering by discussing the importance of protecting the environment. He stated that it has been essential since time immemorial and that development should not come at the cost of environmental protection and also mentioned Article 51(A) of the Constitution about the duties of the citizen of India.

The function was also graced by Hon’ble Justice Michael Zothankhuma, Judge, Gauhati High Court and Justice N.Unni Krishnan Nair, Judge, Gauhati High Court.



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Among the esteemed attendees were Chief Secretary Govt. of Mizoram, Director General of Police, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Law and Judicial Department, Judicial Officers and Secretaries of District Legal Services Authority, Office Bearers and Executive Members of Mizoram BAR Association and Faculties and students of Government Mizoram Law Colleges along with other participants.

Prizes for Drawing and Essay Writing competitions were also distributed to the winners at this event. The prizes awarded hereof carries Rs. 10,000/- and citation as the first prize, Rs. 7,500 and citation in the second position and Rs. 5000 and Citation at third place.

Justices also visited the biggest orphanage and rehad centre in the State- the Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT), and attended a programme ‘Sensitization on Legal Services to the victims of Drug Abuse and Eradication of Drug Menace’ organized by Mizoram State Legal Services Authority and also presented gifts.

They will be visiting District Court Aizawl on Saturday forenoon and leave Aizawl in the afternoon.