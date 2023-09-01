During a hearing on the recent violence in Manipur, a counsel informed the Supreme Court that several deceased individuals' bodies are still awaiting proper handling in the morgue. In response to this revelation, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud emphasized the need to treat the deceased with utmost dignity.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, assured the court that necessary measures would be taken to address this situation promptly.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising raised concerns about the availability of food for all those affected by the clashes in the northeastern state. CJI Chandrachud acknowledged the food shortage in certain areas and expressed deep concern about a chickenpox outbreak reported in one of the relief camps.

"We direct the Union and State governments to supply basic food, medicines, and other essential commodities to the affected population. If necessary, the government should explore the possibility of air-dropping essential supplies," Chandrachud asserted.

Additionally, the court issued directives to the Centre to facilitate the removal of blockades from National Highways, including the one in Moreh.

When the counsel inquired about the use of illegal weapons in Manipur, CJI Chandrachud urged patience and a structured approach. He stated, "Please hold your horses. We cannot address individual grievances in this manner. We have established a mechanism for addressing such issues; kindly bring your concerns to the committee's attention and return with your findings."

The Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing on this matter for September 6, 2023.