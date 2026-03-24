Supreme Court pulls up authorities over delay in legal aid to Manipur violence victims

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday expressed serious concern over delays in providing legal aid to victims of the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, questioning the slow pace of compliance with its earlier directives.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna observed that despite clear instructions issued in February, little progress had been made in ensuring that victims receive timely legal assistance and access to crucial documents such as charge sheets. The court directed both the state government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to immediately appoint legal aid counsel familiar with local languages and ensure that copies of charge sheets are furnished to victims and their families.

The bench noted that victims should be given a panel of lawyers to choose from and emphasised that legal aid must be made available without further delay. It also flagged concerns that in several cases, victims had neither received legal representation nor copies of the charge sheets, raising questions about procedural fairness.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing in the matter, highlighted that many accused were not appearing in court proceedings and that victims’ families were being denied access to key legal documents. The court directed trial courts to ensure that copies of charge sheets are effectively used to represent victims and to clarify whether such documents have been duly provided.

Attorney General R Venkataramani assured the bench that the grievances would be addressed and that compliance would be ensured if brought to the court’s notice.

The apex court also sought updated status reports from investigative agencies and monitoring bodies, including the Manipur SIT and a three-member panel led by former High Court judge Gita Mittal, which has been overseeing rehabilitation and relief measures.

The court recalled that on February 26, it had directed the CBI and Manipur SITs to provide copies of charge sheets to victims and their families and ensure that legal aid mechanisms are in place. It also mandated free legal aid, including travel, accommodation and representation for victims, particularly those relocated outside the state.

The proceedings come against the backdrop of the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, leaving more than 200 people dead and thousands displaced, with a majority from the Meitei community. The matter continues to be under close judicial scrutiny as concerns persist over justice delivery and rehabilitation efforts.