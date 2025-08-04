Supreme Court raps Centre over delayed forensic report on alleged Biren Singh audio clip case

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up Centre for its failure to submit a forensic report on an audio clip allegedly featuring former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The apex court questioned the Centre’s prolonged delay, despite clear instructions issued in May 2025, to provide a forensic analysis of the controversial audio.

A division bench comprising Justices P.V. Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sarma raised the matter during a hearing, asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta why the report had not yet been submitted.

“What happened to the forensic report? That should have come by now. Three months have passed. At least tell us whether it has come or is still in the pipeline,” the bench said.

Mehta replied that the report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) was still pending, and he requested an additional two weeks. However, Justice Kumar noted the prolonged delay and remarked:

“How long does it take CFSL to deliver a definitive voice analysis? This can’t go on endlessly.”



The case stems from a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), which called for an investigation into an audio recording allegedly featuring a confession by N. Biren Singh admitting to his role in orchestrating ethnic violence in Manipur. The conflict has claimed over 250 lives, left hundreds injured, and displaced more than 50,000 people from both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities—many of whom continue to reside in relief camps.

Although Biren Singh’s office had previously denounced the tape as fabricated and threatened legal action against those disseminating it, the Supreme Court took cognisance of the matter in November 2024 and directed the petitioner to authenticate the material.

The recording was first submitted to Truth Labs, a private forensic agency, which reported a 93% voice match with verified samples of Biren Singh. However, the Centre insisted on obtaining verification through a government-approved forensic lab, delaying the process further.

During earlier hearings, confusion prevailed regarding the status of the report. On April 17, in the absence of the Solicitor General, government counsel stated that the report was ready. Yet, during a subsequent May hearing, Mehta submitted a sealed cover and suggested the matter be left to a High Court probe. Upon inspection, the bench criticized the quality of the findings and instructed Mehta to review the contents and submit a revised report.

The government was directed to file the updated forensic analysis by the week starting July 21, but during Monday’s hearing, Mehta once again reported that the report was still not ready, prompting the court to defer the matter to August 19.

Speaking to the media, KOHUR Chairman H.S. Benjamin Mate expressed frustration over the ongoing delays.

“It has been over two years since the Kuki-Zo community experienced unprecedented ethnic violence. Despite prima facie evidence suggesting the involvement of the then Chief Minister in acts of ethnic cleansing, the court is yet to take decisive action,” he said.

Mate called upon the judiciary to prioritize the matter in accordance with the principle that "justice delayed is justice denied." He emphasized the critical importance of the audio recording in establishing the government's alleged complicity in the violence.

“The court's intervention has played a pivotal role in halting further escalation. Now, it must ensure procedural justice is served to the Kuki-Zo community,” Mate added.