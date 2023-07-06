The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the name of justice Siddharth Mridul, for the post of chief justice of the Manipur high court.

“It is proposed to appoint Mr Justice Siddharth Mridul as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur,” a resolution of the Supreme Court collegium stated.

It added: “Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice Siddharth Mridul is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur.”

“The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend the appointment of Mr Justice Siddharth Mridul as Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur,” the SC stated.

JUSTICE Siddharth Mridul sir one of the best judges in entire country, you will be dearly missed in Delhi High Court.

He’s appointed as the Chief Justice Of the high court of Manipur.

God bless you. #DelhiHighCourt — Varun Jamwaal (@VarunJamwaal) July 6, 2023

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna comprises the Supreme Court collegium.

In 1986, Justice Siddharth Mridul received his LLB from the Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

The same year, he was admitted to the Delhi Bar Council.

Throughout his career, he practised law in a variety of settings, including the Delhi High Court and other prestigious courts and tribunals.