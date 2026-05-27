Supreme Court seeks faster trial in Manipur violence case, flags delay in proceedings

The Supreme Court on May 27 observed that the ongoing trial related to the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur needs to be expedited and sought a status report from authorities on the progress of the case.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in hill districts in protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the bail granted by the Gauhati High Court to two accused, Arun Khundongbam and Nameirakpam Kiran Meitei, who are alleged to have gang-raped victims and paraded them naked.

The apex court said the matter required urgent attention and directed that the legal process should move faster. “We have said that the ongoing trial needs to be expedited. We have asked the CBI and others to provide legal aid counsel who are well-versed in Manipur to counsel the victims,” the bench observed.

The court also clarified that legal aid to victims’ families would not interfere with other proceedings in the matter.

Referring to a CBI report, the bench noted that 20 chargesheets had been filed and trials had commenced in 16 cases. According to the SIT status report, chargesheets have been submitted in 207 cases against more than 400 accused.

The court also took note of a report filed by former IPS officer Dattatray Padsalgikar, which stated that law and order conditions in Manipur were “precarious” on April 7 and April 18 this year, with incidents of violence and pressure on the state police force.

The bench emphasised that the victims’ faith in the system remains important and that “confidence-building measures” should continue where necessary.

The hearing comes after the Gauhati High Court granted bail on September 8, 2025, to the two accused on grounds that they had remained in custody for two years without charges being framed and termed it “unjustified prolonged incarceration”.

The CBI has sought cancellation of the bail order, arguing that the allegations are serious and that continued legal scrutiny is necessary.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had directed the appointment of legal aid counsel for victims by state legal services authorities. The apex court had also taken suo motu cognisance of the Manipur violence in July 2023 after a video showing the assault of women emerged online, drawing nationwide attention to the issue.

In August 2023, the Centre constituted the Justice Gita Mittal Commission to oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts for victims of the violence and to examine aspects related to the government’s response to the crisis.