The Supreme Court responded to a pressing plea filed by the Kuki Students Organisation concerning the relocation of 38 displaced Scheduled Tribe Engineering Students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Manipur. The plea, rooted in the aftermath of the ethnic turmoil that engulfed Manipur last year, seeks the transfer of these students to alternative branches of NIT across different states.

The bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, took cognizance of the urgency surrounding the matter. Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Chief Justice Chandrachud remarked, "We will issue notice, and keep it at an earlier date," signaling a proactive approach by the judiciary in addressing the students' plight.

According to the counsel representing the petitioners, out of the 38 affected students, 17 are currently residing in refugee camps, underscoring the dire circumstances they face. The plea emphasizes the necessity of swift action to ensure the safety and continuity of education for these individuals amidst the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Of notable distinction is the clarification provided by the petitioners' counsel regarding a previous court order. The bench was apprised that a prior directive pertaining to the relocation of 284 students solely encompassed those enrolled at Manipur University, thereby necessitating specific attention to the plight of NIT students.