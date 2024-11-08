The Supreme Court of India has agreed to examine the authenticity of audio tapes presented by a Kuki organization, which allegedly implicate Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the ongoing ethnic violence in the state. The tapes, reportedly shared by a whistleblower, contain conversations that suggest the CM's involvement in facilitating the infiltration of armed insurgents and the looting of weapons that fueled the violence.

The petition, filed by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwal, and Justice Manoj Misra. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, argued that the tapes contain "disturbing conversations" in which the CM allegedly admits to instigating violence and protecting attackers. He also stated that the looting of arms and ammunition exacerbated the bloodshed in Manipur, leading to significant loss of life.

Bhushan further claimed that despite submitting the audio clips to the Justice Lamba Commission, which is investigating the violence, no action had been taken over the past four months. The petition seeks a court-monitored investigation into the clips, which are said to be crucial evidence in the case.

The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, opposed the petition, arguing that the matter should be handled by the High Court and not the Supreme Court. He also questioned the credibility of the audio clips, suggesting that merely approaching Bhushan did not make the case eligible for Supreme Court intervention.

However, the bench ruled in favor of examining the material, stating that Bhushan must provide proof of the clips' authenticity before the Court could proceed with further investigation. The Court also suggested that the tapes could be analyzed by a forensic lab to establish their validity.

The authenticity of the clips remains a central issue, with the petitioner unwilling to disclose the source due to fears of potential threats to their life. The bench offered the option to submit the tapes in a sealed cover, emphasizing that the Court was not dismissing the seriousness of the allegations.

Despite the objections from the State, CJI Chandrachud firmly stated, “We are aware of the situation in Manipur and have a constitutional duty to ensure justice is not undermined." The Court will await the petitioner’s submission of materials before deciding on further action.

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