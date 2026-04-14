Suspected drug peddler held with narcotics at Tulihal Airport; triggers violence, arson in Bishnupur

A joint team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Manipur Airport Police arrested a suspected drug peddler at Tulihal Airport in Imphal on Tuesday, April 14 seizing a significant quantity of suspected narcotics and triggering a chain of security operations that later led to unrest in Bishnupur district.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint operation was carried out at around 10:30 am on April 14. The accused, identified as Md. Sabir Ahamed, a resident of Kwakta Khuman Thongkhong under Moirang sub-division in Bishnupur district, was apprehended at the airport. A search of his checked-in baggage led to the recovery of approximately 6.74 kg of suspected brown sugar, including container weight, concealed inside six containers.

The accused, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to Singjamei Police Station, where a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly disclosed information about a concealed cache of arms and ammunition in the Kwakta area of Bishnupur district. Acting on the input, security forces launched a follow-up operation to locate the suspected cache.

However, at around 1:30 pm, the movement of the security team was obstructed near Thinungel in Bishnupur district after rumours regarding the identity and purpose of the personnel spread among local residents. A crowd gathered and blocked the convoy of security forces.

The situation escalated when sections of the crowd turned violent, damaging and setting fire to two vehicles associated with the security personnel. Attempts were also made to detain personnel, further intensifying tensions in the area.

Additional forces were deployed promptly, and the situation was brought under control using minimum necessary force, including tear smoke. Several members of the public sustained injuries during the incident and were provided medical assistance.

In connection with the mob violence, four individuals have been arrested. Police said efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend others involved in arson, unlawful assembly and obstruction of security personnel.

A flag march was conducted in the affected area to restore confidence and maintain law and order.

Security forces have continued search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across multiple districts. Authorities also ensured the safe movement of 206 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 under security escort.

As part of heightened security measures, a total of 114 nakas and checkpoints have been set up across hill and valley districts of Manipur. Police reported that 29 individuals were detained for violating curfew restrictions.

Authorities have issued a strong appeal to the public to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation, particularly through social media. Citizens have been advised to verify any suspicious content through the Central Control Room and warned that strict legal action will be taken against those found circulating false information.

Police have also urged individuals in possession of looted arms, ammunition or explosives to surrender them to the nearest security forces without delay.