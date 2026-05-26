Suspected militants open fire near Goitang Naga village; Naga bodies condemn attack

Tension escalated in Manipur’s Noney district on May 26 after suspected militants allegedly opened fire near Goitang (Nungadang) Naga village under Khoupum Sub-Division, targeting civilians working in agricultural fields, according to local village organisations and Naga civil society bodies.

In a statement, the Khoupum Area Villages Authority Council (KAVAC) alleged that suspected Kuki militants armed with automatic weapons fired at three unarmed farmers at around 9 am.

The villagers were identified as Kagundai Riamei (60), Lungdailu Riamei (55), and Gailatou Riamei (35), all residents of Goitang Naga village.

KAVAC claimed local village volunteers responded after receiving reports of the firing and said the civilians were protected from what it described as an attempted targeted attack.

The organisation expressed concern over what it termed growing insecurity in vulnerable peripheral areas and called for urgent government intervention, stronger security deployment, and accountability to prevent further escalation.

The council also alleged that the incident could heighten tensions amid the already fragile situation in Manipur and appealed for measures to maintain peace and civilian safety.

The Rongmei Naga Council Manipur also condemned the incident, alleging that armed militants targeted unarmed civilians working in fields between Goitang Naga village and Molphei Kuki village.

Describing the alleged firing as “heinous”, the organisation warned that continued violence against civilians could aggravate inter-community tensions.

The Working Committee of Joint Tribes Council-Manipur (WC-JTCM) also condemned the incident.

There was no immediate response from security agencies regarding the allegations. Independent verification of the claims was not immediately available.

