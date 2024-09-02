Health officials have confirmed that a suspected case of Mpox in Manipur has tested negative. The announcement comes after three individuals with skin lesions sought medical attention at the District Hospital in Jiribam on August 30.

The Manipur Directorate of Health Services mobilised a medical team to examine the patients and collect samples. Of particular concern was a resident of Jiribam, whose samples were sent to the State Level Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for testing.

The other two patients, both from neighbouring Assam, were also examined as part of the precautionary measures. Health authorities emphasise that while this case was a false alarm, vigilance remains crucial in preventing potential outbreaks.