Suspected Myanmar militants torch Manipur border villages in early morning attack

Suspected militants from Myanmar-based groups launched a violent attack on border villages in Manipur’s Kamjong district in the early hours of May 7, triggering panic among residents as houses were set ablaze and gunfire echoed through the area.

Local MLA Leishiyo Keishing described the incident as “external aggression” originating from across the India-Myanmar border. He alleged that cadres linked to the Kuki National Army (Burma) and the People’s Defence Force (PDF) carried out the assault near Kasom Khullen police station around 4 am.

Villages including Namlee, Wanglee and Choro were among the worst affected. Officials, quoting local accounts, said two houses were burnt in Namlee, three to four in Wanglee, while almost every structure in Choro—except the church—was destroyed in the fire. Residents also reported heavy gunfire during the attack, forcing many families to flee to safer areas.

A Naga man remains missing following the violence, with locals alleging that he may have been abducted by the attackers. A Vaiphei resident was also reportedly injured in the incident.

Keishing criticised the response of security forces, pointing out that an Assam Rifles camp located barely 3-4 km away did not intervene despite being stationed in the border region. He said villagers had repeatedly sought deployment of India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel for better protection.

The MLA urged both the state and central governments to take immediate steps to strengthen security along the porous Indo-Myanmar border, warning that instability in Myanmar continues to spill over into bordering areas of Manipur.