People in Kanglatongbi village of Manipur's Imphal West district were baffled by a strange light hovering in the night sky, leading many to believe it is an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO).

Notably, locals in Imphal West's Kanglatongbi village witnessed a strange bright light hovering high up in the sky between 7 PM- 8 PM on September 18.

Locals were shocked after sighting the small bring orb-like object in the sky.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, it has gone viral on social media platforms.

Earlier in 2019, reports of UFO sightings came to the fore from Imphal, however, months after the sightings, the government responded, saying that most of the UFO sightings recorded by the people were often linked to aircraft activity and dynamic processes that resembled a moving object.

To this Union minister Jitendra Singh while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on UFO sightings in Manipur said, "UFOs reported by general public have often been linked to aircraft activities and dynamical processes that mimic a moving object. At present, the Isro is unaware of any such detection of UFOs."

On the other hand, locals also alledged that scores of fowl, pigs and cattle have been injured or killed in nocturnal attacks across the state perhaps because of the UFO.

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