Marking the 78th Independence Day, the tallest national flag in Northeast India was hoisted at the Indian National Army (INA) headquarters complex in Moirang, located in Manipur's Bishnupur district. Standing at an impressive height of 165 feet, the flagpole is a proud symbol of India’s sovereignty, situated at a site steeped in historical significance.

Moirang holds a special place in India’s freedom struggle, as it was here in 1944 that the INA, under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, first hoisted the tricolour on Indian soil. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, “The unfurling of the tricolour at the historic INA headquarters is a moment of immense pride for our nation. This site is a living reminder of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the restoration efforts at the INA headquarters, ensuring the preservation of the original structure while enhancing its significance. The newly inaugurated design now covers the old building, preserving its legacy while creating a modern landmark.