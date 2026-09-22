Tamenglong killing: Delhi Meetei body demands probe, review of SoO framework

The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has condemned the reported killing of 17-year-old Naga youth NK Wiphenbou in Manipur’s Tamenglong district and called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

According to the DMCC statement, Wiphenbou was reportedly ambushed and shot dead while travelling between Takou and Tamei in Tamenglong district. The allegation that Kuki militants were responsible was made by the DMCC and has not been independently verified.

The committee expressed condolences to the bereaved family and called for peace, restraint and justice. It urged the Manipur government to take swift action, identify those responsible and ensure that the case is investigated in accordance with law.

The DMCC also called on the Government of India to review the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework involving armed Kuki groups, arguing that the arrangement should not shield any group accused of violence against civilians. It further urged authorities to ensure that all groups covered under the framework adhere to its terms and that violations invite appropriate legal action.

The statement was issued by Biramani Sanasam, Convener, DMCC, on September 22.