Manipur Governor inaugurates 18th state-level orange festival in Tamenglong

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on December 17, inaugurated the 18th State-Level Orange Festival 2025 at the Mini Stadium in Tamenglong district headquarters, highlighting the state government’s focus on inclusive development, cultural preservation and sustainable livelihoods.



The Governor, accompanied by the First Lady, was welcomed by MLAs Awangbow Newmai and Janghemlung Panmei, Deputy Commissioner Angshim Dangshawa, and other senior officials.



The event featured presentations by the Orange Growers Association and cultural performances showcasing traditional war cries, folk dances by the Zeme and Rongmei tribes, and a tug-of-war involving members of the Rongmei, Liangmai, Zeme and Inpui communities.



Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla praised the unity and cultural diversity of Tamenglong and reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting indigenous culture and local livelihoods. Referring to the theme “Celebration for a Cause,” he said the festival not only celebrates the famed Tamenglong orange but also promotes sustainable livelihoods and tourism potential in the region.



The Governor noted that the Tamenglong orange, which received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017, contributes over 50 per cent of Manipur’s total orange production and has become a major source of income for local farmers, particularly with the growth of organic cultivation. He described orange as the One District One Product (ODOP) of Tamenglong and said the festival has evolved into a significant platform for farmers, artists and youth, spreading a message of peace, harmony and unity.



Highlighting the district’s natural beauty, cultural diversity and historical importance, Bhalla recalled the contributions of freedom fighters Haipou Jadonang and Rani Gaidinliu, calling their courage and sacrifice a lasting inspiration for the nation.



Later, the Governor took part in traditional fire-making and lamp-lighting ceremonies, formally inaugurated the orange competition, inspected exhibition stalls, and visited an orange orchard to interact with local growers.



The event was attended by Principal Secretary Arun Kumar Sinha, Commissioner (Horticulture) Thaithuilung Panmei, Secretary (Tourism) Hungyo Worshang, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, senior Manipur Police officials and people from across the state.

