Tangkhul body accuses Assam Rifles of excesses during demonstration in Manipur’s Ukhrul district

The Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has strongly condemned what it described as excesses committed by personnel of the Assam Rifles during a series of confrontations with civilians in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Sunday, June 7.

In a statement issued through its Media Cell, TNL alleged that incidents occurred at New Heaven, Finch Corner and Shokvao village when women from various Tangkhul Naga villages were staging a protest against the establishment of a military outpost at New Haven. According to the organisation, the protesters opposed the installation of the outpost on the grounds that it was being set up without prior consent from the concerned village authorities and on land reportedly falling under the jurisdiction of Shokvao village.

The organisation stated that the protest was being carried out democratically and involved women, elderly residents and student activists. It alleged that Assam Rifles personnel responded with force, resulting in injuries to several demonstrators at different locations.

According to TNL, security personnel fired multiple rounds from automatic rifles, used tear gas and carried out baton charges to disperse the protesters. The organisation further alleged that the commanding officer of the 40 Assam Rifles Battalion at Shangshak, identified as Colonel Sunil Singh Lunthi, personally led a baton charge against women protesters at Finch Corner.

TNL said that those injured in the incidents were shifted to Ukhrul District Hospital for treatment. It claimed that more than 22 women were undergoing medical treatment at the hospital, with some reportedly in critical condition.

Expressing concern over the developments, the organisation described the actions of the security personnel as unjustified and inconsistent with the conduct expected of a professional paramilitary force. The statement also questioned the role of elected representatives and governance institutions in addressing such incidents.