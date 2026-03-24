Tangkhul body condemns alleged militant firing in Manipur's Ukhrul

The Tangkhul Naga Foothills Organisation has condemned fresh violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, alleging that suspected Kuki militant groups operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement carried out coordinated firing on Tuesday, March 24.

In a statement issued by its Central Working Committee, the organisation described the situation as a “grave concern”, claiming that armed groups opened fire from multiple locations since the previous night. The alleged firing positions were identified along the Chassad–Kamjong axis, as well as at Shangkai and Mangkot Chepu.

The group further alleged that the attacks targeted Tangkhul Naga villages, including Kamjong, Sharkaphung and Thoyee, and were carried out despite the presence of central security forces.

Two civilians were injured in the firing. “As a result of this unprovoked aggression, two innocent civilians… have sustained injuries to their legs and feet,” the statement said, identifying them as Ringyui Ramror, around 30, and Raichan Lungleng, around 25, both from Sharkaphung village.

The organisation expressed concern over what it termed inaction by security forces, stating that the continued violence “raises grave concerns regarding the effectiveness and role of security mechanisms in place” and questions accountability in maintaining law and order.

Calling the incidents a threat to peace and communal harmony, the body reiterated earlier demands for enhanced security deployment in the region. It recalled that a memorandum submitted on February 21, 2026, had sought the upgradation of Litan Police Station to a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)-level facility, along with the deployment of additional security personnel in vulnerable locations.

According to the statement, only one platoon has so far been deployed at Sinakeithei village, with no action taken on other demands, leaving several areas exposed.

The organisation urged immediate intervention by the state government. “We further urge the prompt deployment of adequate State security forces in Thoyce and Sharkaphung villages to ensure the safety and protection of civilians and to restore normalcy in the affected areas,” the committee said.