Tangkhul body condemns ‘senseless’ killing of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram in Delhi

The Tangkhul Katamnao Long Delhi (TKLD) has condemned the killing of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram following an alleged brutal assault in Kilokri, New Delhi, and called for a swift and impartial investigation into the incident.

In a statement, the organisation said it was deeply shocked and saddened by Vikram’s death and described the incident as a serious act of violence. TKLD said the killing was particularly disturbing as the victim was reportedly assaulted after making an appeal for peace and consideration in his neighbourhood.

The organisation urged the Delhi Police and other concerned authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that all persons responsible for the incident are identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

TKLD also said the incident had raised concerns over the safety and security of people from the Northeast residing in the national capital. It stressed the need for authorities to ensure that residents are able to live without fear of violence and intimidation.

The organisation expressed solidarity with Vikram’s family, friends and members of the wider Manipuri and Northeast communities and conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family.

The killing has also renewed concerns among Northeast communities in Delhi over their safety and the need for effective mechanisms to address incidents of violence and ensure prompt legal action.