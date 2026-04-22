Tangkhul Naga body condemns violence at Manipur highway protest

Tensions flared at T Khullen along National Highway-2 on Tuesday, April 21, after a shutdown called by the United Naga Council was disrupted, prompting a strong condemnation from the Tangkhul Naga Long.

According to a statement issued by the organisation’s working committee, the incident occurred during a three-day shutdown observed by volunteers of the Senapati District Students’ Association. The shutdown had been called to protest the killing of two civilians earlier this month near a village in Ukhrul district.

The statement alleged that a police team from Kangpokpi district arrived at a checkpoint in the early hours and attempted to detain a volunteer, leading to tension at the site. It further claimed that a group of individuals from a nearby village later removed barricades along the highway, triggering a confrontation.

Clashes followed, with reports of stone pelting that left several people injured and damaged at least two vehicles. The organisation also alleged that armed individuals opened fire during the incident, while security forces responded with tear gas and blank rounds to control the situation.

The committee questioned the conduct of the state and central forces, alleging bias in handling the situation. It said such actions could undermine efforts to restore peace in the region, which has witnessed recurring ethnic tensions.

Calling for accountability, the Tangkhul Naga Long urged the state government to identify those responsible for initiating the violence and take legal action.

No official statement from the police or security agencies was available at the time of filing this report.