Tangkhul Naga Long announces 24 hour shutdown in Manipur's Ukhrul over Assam Rifles outpost issue

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has announced a 24 hour total shutdown across its jurisdiction beginning at 7 pm on June 8, following a resolution adopted during a Joint Co-ordination Meeting held on the same day.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, the shutdown has been called to press for the immediate removal of an Assam Rifles outpost established at New Heaven along National Highway-202 and to seek legal action against army personnel accused of using excessive force against women protesters.

The TNL stated that the shutdown is being observed in response to incidents reported at New Heaven, Shokvao and Finch Corner, where peaceful women demonstrators were allegedly subjected to assault during protests against the outpost.

The organisation has demanded what it described as appropriate criminal action against the personnel involved in the alleged use of force and reiterated its call for the removal of the outpost.

The shutdown is expected to remain in force for 24 hours from 7 pm on June 8 within areas under the jurisdiction of the Tangkhul Naga Long.

However, the organisation clarified that essential services would remain exempt from the shutdown. Medical services, water supply, electricity services and media operations have been excluded from the purview of the protest to ensure that critical public services continue uninterrupted.

The announcement comes amid growing tensions surrounding the establishment of the Assam Rifles outpost and the subsequent protests that have drawn participation from local residents and civil society groups in the district.

Authorities have not yet issued an official response regarding the demands raised by the organisation at the time of reporting.