Tangkhul Naga Long demands release of four villagers, warns of civil unrest in Manipur

The Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has demanded the immediate release of four villagers from Sharkaphung (Sikibung) village in Manipur, alleging they were illegally detained during a joint security operation and warning of serious civil unrest if they are not freed within 24 hours.

In a press communiqué issued on July 14, the TNL said the villagers were apprehended by a combined team of the Police, Assam Rifles, Punjab Regiment, Madras Regiment and Bihar Regiment during combing operations in TM Kason, Sharkaphung and Lungphu villages in Ukhrul district.

According to the TNL, the detained individuals have been identified as Wungphayo Kasar (24), Ningleum (29), Makamlunglung (24), and Vareiyo Lungleng (56). The organisation claimed the four were taken away by security personnel between 8 am and 9 am on July 14, and alleged that their whereabouts remain unknown.

The TNL accused security forces of carrying out what it described as oppressive actions against innocent civilians in Tangkhul-inhabited areas, alleging that Kuki militant groups operating in the region have remained largely untouched by such operations.

The organisation further claimed that the latest arrests have heightened resentment within the Tangkhul community and warned that continued detention of the villagers could trigger widespread civil unrest directed against the state government.

The TNL urged authorities to release the four villagers within 24 hours, stating that failure to do so could further escalate tensions in the region. No official response from the security agencies or the Manipur government had been issued at the time of filing this report.