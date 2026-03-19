Tangkhul Naga Long raises concern over reported firing incidents in Manipur's Ukhrul region

The Tangkhul Naga Long has expressed serious concern over reported firing incidents in parts of Ukhrul district covering Sinakeithei, Thawai, and Litan areas on March 19, 2026.

According to the statement, the situation created fear among local residents and disrupted normal life in the affected villages. The organisation said that incidents of firing were reported from different locations during the day and evening hours.

The Tangkhul Naga Long urged the authorities to take immediate steps to bring the situation under control and ensure safety and security of civilians. It also appealed for swift deployment of security forces, maintenance of peace, and a thorough investigation into the incidents.

The organisation further called for restraint from all sides and stressed the need to resolve tensions through peaceful and lawful means.