In a move aimed at preventing further escalation amid heightened ethnic tensions in Manipur, villagers of Taphou Kuki released two Naga youths from their custody following intervention by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Senapati Police.

The two youths, identified as PS Khopuh (39), son of Phuba Khuman, a resident of Maram, and Joseph (44), son of Veikhai, a resident of Taphou Phyamai, were apprehended by villagers on November 1.

According to information, the two allegedly crossed the Liangmai Taphou Check Post and drove towards Taphou Kuki village along National Highway-2 at around 9 pm. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol and travelling at high speed when villagers intercepted them.

Personnel from the F/152 Battalion, F/36 Battalion and D/169 Battalion of the CRPF intervened, while representatives of Senapati Police later joined the efforts to defuse the situation.

A joint negotiation was held at the residence of the Taphou Kuki village chief. Following the discussions, the villagers agreed to release the two youths along with their vehicle and hand them over to Senapati Police on humanitarian grounds.

The release comes amid heightened tensions in the district following the alleged abduction and killing of two Kuki-Zo youths from Taphou Kuki village. The killings have triggered protests and a shutdown called by Kuki civil society organisations.

Despite the tense atmosphere, the villagers chose to hand over the two Naga youths peacefully, averting a possible escalation.

The intervention by the CRPF and police, along with the cooperation of the village leadership, was seen as significant in maintaining calm in the area.

The incident highlights the role of dialogue and restraint in preventing further tensions in a region already grappling with grief, anger and mistrust.