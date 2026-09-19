TCF condemns alleged assault on filmmaker Dominic Sangma in Itanagar

The Television and Cine Foundation (TCF), Manipur, has condemned the alleged physical assault of National Award-winning filmmaker and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) faculty member Dominic Sangma in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the TCF, Sangma, who heads the Screenwriting Department at the FTII’s Jote campus, was allegedly attacked by two men near the Jollang-Rakap road on Wednesday evening.

The foundation said the incident reportedly occurred after Sangma intervened when two men were allegedly harassing students in the area. He was returning from an evening walk at around 6:30 pm when the alleged assault took place.

The TCF expressed concern over the incident, particularly as the FTII campus at Jote is a relatively new institution in the Northeast and is currently in its second year.

The foundation said the establishment of the FTII in Itanagar marked an important development for the region and stressed the need to ensure a safe environment for students and professionals coming to the Northeast from different parts of the country.

TCF president and filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar said he was deeply shocked after learning about the incident and immediately spoke to Sangma. According to Kumar, Sangma sustained multiple wounds but was doing fine and was relieved that none of his students were harmed.

Kumar said Sangma was particularly concerned about the students who had recently joined the institute, many of whom were visiting the Northeast for the first time.

The TCF urged the authorities to investigate the incident and take appropriate action against those responsible. The foundation also called for introspection within the filmmaking community and stressed the importance of creating a safe and welcoming environment for students and professionals working in the region.