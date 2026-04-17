Tear gas fired as torch rally turns tense in Manipur’s Imphal East

Tension gripped parts of Imphal East on April 17 after security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters during a torch rally staged at Khurai Lamlong amid ongoing unrest in Manipur.

The rally was organised by the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation along with like-minded groups as part of continuing protests following the recent violence in the state. A large number of women protesters from different areas of Imphal East marched towards Khurai Lamlong Bazaar, raising slogans against central forces and asserting their resolve to “protect their land.”

Security had been intensified in the area in anticipation of the agitation, with both state and central forces deployed and barricades set up to prevent the rally from moving beyond designated points. A brief scuffle broke out when protesters attempted to push past the barricades, prompting forces to use tear gas to bring the situation under control.

The protests are part of a broader wave of agitation that has intensified after the deadly attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, where two children were killed in a bomb explosion while sleeping, and their mother was injured. The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the state.

In recent days, protestors have been holding sit-in demonstrations during the day and torch rallies at night across multiple locations. A similar rally held on Thursday, which began from Lilong and moved towards Singjamei, also turned violent.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as tensions remain high, with intermittent clashes reported in protest-hit areas.