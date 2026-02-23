Television and Cine foundation Manipur congratulates “Boong” team on BAFTA 2026 win

The Television and Cine Foundation Manipur has expressed immense pride and happiness over the remarkable achievement of the Manipuri film Boong, which has won the Best Children & Family Film award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2026. The award was announced on the night of Sunday, February 22.

This historic recognition marks a significant milestone not only for Manipuri cinema but also for Indian regional filmmaking as a whole. Boong has successfully showcased the rich culture, storytelling tradition and cinematic excellence of Manipur on the global stage.

The Foundation extended its heartfelt congratulations to the film’s director, Lakshmipriya Devi, along with the entire cast and crew for their dedication, creativity and hard work in achieving this honour. It stated that the success of the film will serve as a strong inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and artists across the region.

According to the Foundation, the international accolade is expected to open new avenues for Manipuri cinema and further strengthen its presence on global film platforms. It also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and promoting local talent and meaningful cinema from the state.

The Television and Cine Foundation Manipur once again congratulated Team Boong for bringing pride to Manipur and India on the world stage.