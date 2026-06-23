Tenyimi Union demands justice for six Nagas killed in Manipur

The Tenyimi Union Nagaland (TUN), an apex tribal body representing five major Naga tribes, on June 23 strongly condemned the killing of six Nagas in Manipur and demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of those responsible. The organisation also expressed concern over the rising incidence of crimes against women and children.

The resolutions were adopted during the first Annual General Session of TUN held under the theme "Progressive Society Through Unity" at the Angami Gazetted Officers' Krotho Building in Meriema, near Kohima.

In a strongly worded resolution, the union condemned what it described as the "brutal murder" of six innocent Nagas in Kangpokpi district of Manipur earlier this month. Alleging that the killings were carried out by Kuki militants, TUN termed the incident "unimaginable, ruthless and inhuman."

The organisation urged the governments of Manipur and India, along with law enforcement agencies, to immediately identify and apprehend the perpetrators. It further demanded the harshest punishment permissible under the law and warned that any delay in ensuring justice could have serious consequences.

The union also voiced deep concern over the increasing number of crimes against women and children, stating that no society can progress if the dignity, safety and security of women and children remain under threat. It stressed the need for swift justice in cases involving sexual abuse and blamed delays in the justice delivery system for encouraging offenders.

On the issue of Naga unity, TUN welcomed the initiatives of the Nagaland Tribal Hohos Coordination Committee (NTHCC), stating that its efforts to strengthen unity and brotherhood among Nagas would help safeguard the rights, interests and aspirations of the Naga people.

The union also resolved to support the promotion and development of the Tenyidie language through the efforts of Ura Academy. It appreciated the academy's contribution in elevating Tenyidie to the university level, including postgraduate and doctoral studies, and pledged to strengthen the language as a common medium of communication among Tenyimi communities and the wider Naga society.

The resolutions were adopted in the presence of Nagaland ministers K. G. Kenye and Salhoutuonuo Kruse. They were signed by TUN president Kekhwengulo Lea and members of the resolution committee.