Thadoi Yumnam wins Miss Universe Manipur, advances to national pageant

Thadoi Yumnam was crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2026 at the grand finale of the state pageant held at Chandrakriti Auditorium in Imphal on June 21, securing her place at the upcoming Miss Universe India 2026 competition scheduled for July.

The event featured 20 finalists from across Manipur, who competed in various rounds focused on confidence, leadership, social awareness and personal advocacy. Zeneva Laikhuram was named first runner-up, while Alish Maibam finished as second runner-up.

Organised under the direction of fashion designer and State Director Robert Naorem, the pageant partnered with the Manipur AIDS Control Society and For Better Kangleipak to promote community outreach and awareness initiatives centred on women's empowerment and social engagement.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the First Lady attended the event in a private capacity. Among the guests was Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma, who served on the judging panel.

Speaking to the media after her win, an emotional Thadoi reflected on her journey to the crown. “I feel really ecstatic right now. I cannot believe that I really won. It's a dream that I've been dreaming of since last year,” she said.

Recalling her previous attempt, she added, “I failed last year, but still I never gave up, and my resilience has finally been proven. That's why I'm here again.”

Thadoi credited her achievement to the support of her family, teachers and friends, describing it as a “collective support” that helped her reach the title. She said she now hopes to “represent Manipur beautifully” at the national competition.

Beyond the competition, the pageant focused on themes of self-acceptance, inner beauty and confidence, with contestants highlighting the importance of overcoming fear, self-doubt and societal pressures.

Vishwakarma praised the finalists for their maturity and sense of purpose, saying she was impressed by “the way they speak, the way they express themselves”.

Reflecting on the state's recent challenges, she said, “Manipur has had a very tough time, and we have all experienced it. But now we are finally having the kind of finalists who can share the state's story on a larger platform.”

She added that past titleholders and the new winner have helped project a message about what Manipur stands for. “The state stands for unity, it stands for beauty and compassion, and this is exactly what these girls have presented on stage,” she said.

With the state crown secured, Thadoi will now represent Manipur at Miss Universe India 2026, carrying the state's hopes onto the national stage.