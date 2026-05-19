Thadou Baptist Association India demands CBI or NIA probe into killing of church leaders

The Thadou Baptist Association India (TBAI) has strongly condemned the killing of three of its senior leaders in an ambush that took place near Saheibung Peak, also known as Zero Point, between Kotlen and Kotzim villages in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 13.

In a statement issued by the association, TBAI said its leaders were returning from a United Baptist Churches Council meeting held in Churachandpur between May 11 and May 13 when two official vehicles of the association — a White Bolero Neo and a White Bolero BS6 bearing TBAI name plates — came under attack.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Rev. Dr. Vumthang Sitlhou, President of TBAI; Rev. Kaigoulun Lhouvum, Finance Secretary of TBAI; and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou, Superintendent Pastor.

The association stated that Rev. SM Haopu, Executive Secretary of TBAI; Rev. Kaikhothang Singsit, Pastor of TBAI Centre Church Kangpokpi; Thangtinlen Sitlhou, driver; and Lungoumang Lhouvum, driver, sustained injuries in the attack. Rev. Hekai Simte, Superintendent Pastor, remained unharmed.

Condemning the incident, TBAI described the attack as a “barbaric and inhuman act of terror” and alleged that the vehicles were deliberately targeted despite being clearly identified as belonging to the association.

The organisation stated that the victims were religious leaders devoted to church service and were not involved in socio-political activities. It termed the incident a serious assault on peace and religious freedom.

TBAI demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and called upon both the Government of India and the Government of Manipur to ensure that justice is delivered in accordance with the law. The association also urged the authorities to transfer the investigation to either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for what it described as a fair and impartial probe.

The association further appealed to the government to provide medical treatment to the injured and extend compensation and humanitarian assistance to the families of those killed.

Expressing grief over the deaths of the three leaders, TBAI said their service and contributions had strengthened both the Church and the wider Christian community.

The association also appealed to all communities to maintain peace, calm, and communal harmony, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of any hostages allegedly taken during the incident.