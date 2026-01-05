Thadou Community International condemns IED blasts in Manipur’s Bishnupur, calls for firm Central action

Thadou Community International (TCI) on Monday, January 5 strongly condemned the IED blasts reported from Saiton–Nganukon area in Bishnupur district of Manipur, which left two Meitei civilians injured. The organisation described the incident as an act of violent terrorism aimed at disrupting the fragile return to normalcy in the state.

In a statement, TCI said the blasts have created fear and insecurity among peace-loving citizens, including members of the Thadou community, at a time when calm has slowly begun to return through sustained peace initiatives undertaken by Thadou Inpi Manipur.

Terming the incident a deliberate attempt to derail reconciliation efforts, TCI alleged that such acts represent extremist violence driven by supremacist ideology, intended to deepen divisions and destabilise Manipur.

The organisation categorically rejected all forms of extremism and reiterated the Thadou community’s commitment to peace, coexistence and the territorial integrity of Manipur.

TCI further urged the Government of India to take swift and decisive action under President’s Rule to neutralise elements responsible for such violence. It stressed that firm, impartial and timely intervention by the Centre is essential to prevent further escalation and to restore public confidence.

“The Centre must act without delay to address the security situation and ensure that law and order are upheld,” the statement said, warning that inaction could aggravate tensions and undermine peace-building efforts across the state.