Thadou Human Rights Advocacy urges government to end ‘proxy dealings’, restore peace in Manipur

The Thadou Human Rights Advocacy (THRA) has called upon the government to strictly enforce the law in Manipur, end what it termed as “proxy dealings,” and take firm action against militant groups to restore lasting peace in the state.



In a statement, the organisation alleged that the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) and Kuki Inpi Manipur were involved in activities that have contributed to unrest and instability in Manipur. The group further claimed that these bodies were operating without proper mandate and were influencing sections of the population, including the Thadou community, amid the ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.



The advocacy group also raised concerns over the Centre’s Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements signed with certain Kuki militant groups, alleging that such arrangements have not helped in bringing peace and instead require reconsideration in the larger interest of stability.



Referring to the ongoing violence in Manipur since 2023, the organisation stated that several communities, including Thadou, Hmar, Zomi, and Mizo groups, have been affected and displaced. It urged both the state and central governments to recognise and support what it described as “peace-loving and non-violent communities” in efforts to rebuild trust and normalcy.



The group further demanded that the Government of Manipur, led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, make public the minutes of a meeting reportedly held with representatives of the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati on March 21. It called for greater transparency and urged the government to reconsider engagement with what it described as an “unrepresented body.”



Additionally, the organisation appealed for strengthening policing and restoring law and order in the hill districts on par with the Imphal Valley, seeking strict action against all armed groups, whether under SoO agreements or otherwise.



The Thadou Human Rights Advocacy maintained that lasting peace in Manipur can only be achieved through firm enforcement of law, equal protection of constitutional rights for all communities, and an end to what it termed as appeasement of armed or unmandated groups.