Thadou Inpi Manipur calls for inclusive dialogue, firm action against anti-peace forces

Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) has urged the Manipur government to take immediate and decisive steps to restore peace, stressing that inclusive dialogue, strict enforcement of law, and collective action against anti-peace elements are “non-negotiable.”

In a memorandum submitted on the occasion of the 3rd Manipur Peace Day to Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand, the organisation called for structured engagement involving all 36 recognised communities in the state. It questioned why the government has not yet facilitated direct interaction among communities and emphasized the need for people-to-people dialogue to rebuild trust and reduce mistrust across ethnic lines.

TIM asserted that anti-peace forces must be identified and confronted through a united effort between the government and pro-peace communities, warning that there can be no tolerance for elements that threaten coexistence and the integrity of Manipur. It proposed a five-point roadmap that includes formal identification of all communities, recognition of legitimate representatives, initiation of inclusive dialogue, equal enforcement of law across the state, and ensuring safe and unrestricted movement for citizens.

The organisation also raised concerns over what it described as selective engagement, ongoing instability in key areas, and restrictions on civilian movement. It highlighted a growing trust deficit toward the government and stressed that neutrality and fairness must be demonstrated through consistent action across both hill and valley regions.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s earlier statement that dialogue remains the only solution, TIM maintained that such a process must be transparent, comprehensive, and inclusive of all communities without bias. It further stated that the situation in Manipur has reached a critical juncture, calling for a clear stand in favour of peace and unity.

TIM also expressed appreciation to Thadou communities and churches worldwide for observing Manipur Peace Day, reflecting solidarity and commitment to peace efforts.

Reiterating its position, the organisation said that the time for statements has passed, and that lasting peace in Manipur will depend on decisive, inclusive, and accountable governance.