Thadou Inpi Manipur clarifies deceased church leaders were Thadou, not Kuki, urges end to false portrayal

Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) has clarified that the three church leaders killed in an ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 13 were members of the Thadou community and not Kuki, urging media organisations and individuals to avoid what it described as false portrayal of their identity.

In a statement, TIM said the Thadou community was engulfed in grief and anger following the killing of Dr Rev Vumthang Sitlhou, president of the Thadou Baptist Association India (TBAI), Rev Kaigoulun, and Pastor Paogoulen. Five others were also injured in what the organisation described as a “targeted attack” at Kotlen in Kangpokpi district.

According to TIM, several individuals and sections of the media had wrongly identified the deceased leaders as “Kuki”, which it said had caused additional pain and distress to the bereaved Thadou community.

The organisation stated that portraying the victims as Kuki was “inaccurate and deeply offensive”, regardless of whether it stemmed from ignorance, misinformation, or deliberate provocation. TIM urged all concerned to respect the distinct identity of the Thadou people and refer to the victims only as Thadou and not “Kuki” or “Thadou-Kuki”.

Referring to Dr Rev Vumthang Sitlhou, TIM claimed that he had consistently upheld his identity as Thadou. The organisation cited an incident related to the “Kuki Zo Flag” hoisting ceremony held at the KCC Community Hall on May 9, 2026, where his name was allegedly listed as a minister for the event.

TIM stated that Rev Vumthang later clarified that he had neither consented to participate in nor attended the programme and had rejected any alleged misrepresentation of his identity.

The organisation further claimed that Dr Rev Vumthang and the TBAI leadership had been working towards the formation of a United Baptist Convention (UBC) involving the Thadou Baptist Association and several other Baptist bodies without including the term “Kuki” in the proposed name of the convention.

According to TIM, some Kuki church groups later withdrew from the initiative over disagreements related to the omission of the term “Kuki” from the proposed convention name. The organisation said the attack took place while the victims were returning to Kangpokpi after attending a UBC meeting in Churachandpur.

TIM also announced that the three slain church leaders had been declared “Thadou Martyrs” by the organisation. It further alleged that some Kuki groups were attempting to politicise the incident and interfere in matters concerning Thadou identity and community affairs.

The killings have further heightened tensions in the region amid the continuing ethnic sensitivities in Manipur.